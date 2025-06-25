Thurlow Nunn Luton team conquers Scafell Pike, raising over £11,500 for Dementia UK and Keech Hospice Care

On Saturday 21 June 2025, the Thurlow Nunn Luton team undertook a remarkable charity challenge, successfully climbing Scafell Pike, the highest mountain in England, in aid of Dementia UK and Keech Hospice Care. The team is proud to announce that over £11,500 has been raised in support of these two essential charities, both of which provide invaluable care to individuals with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

Thurlow Nunn Luton is a mainline Vauxhall cars and vans dealership and part of the wider Thurlow Nunn Group, a sixth-generation family-owned and managed business. Established in 1875 by George Thurlow in Stowmarket, Suffolk. The Scafell Pike challenge forms part of the Thurlow Nunn Group’s wider initiative to raise £150,000 in support of Dementia UK, as the company celebrates its 150th anniversary in 2025.

All 23 members of the Thurlow Nunn Luton team, successfully reached the summit and returned safely. The challenge was met with high spirits and unwavering determination, despite extreme weather conditions. Starting with scorching morning heat, facing strong winds at the peak and ending with torrential rain during the descent.

Mike Davies, General Manager at Thurlow Nunn Luton, said after completing the hike alongside the team: "Congratulations and well done to everyone involved. Your commitment and efforts were truly outstanding. I would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has donated and supported our challenge, your generosity and encouragement have meant so much to the team and will make a real difference to the lives of those facing incredibly difficult circumstances.”

This fundraising campaign is held in memory of the late Chairman, Mr John Thurlow, and his wife, Mrs Peggy Thurlow, both of whom sadly passed away in 2024. Their legacy continues to inspire the group’s charitable efforts.

We invite you to join us in raising funds to support those impacted by dementia by visiting our JustGiving page: www.justgiving.com/page/thurlownunngroup150

Thurlow Nunn is an established car retailer specialising in the sale and servicing of Vauxhall, Peugeot, MG, Hyundai and Leapmotor vehicles. The company has locations across Norfolk,Suffolk, Cambridgeshire, Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire. Visit www.thurlownunn.co.uk for more information.