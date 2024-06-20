Thurlow Nunn team completes Ben Nevis ascent and raises £15,000 for Luton charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group of intrepid team members from Thurlow Nunn Luton recently embarked on an arduous charity challenge – climbing Ben Nevis in Scotland!

On Saturday 15th June 2024, 14 members of the Thurlow Nunn team climbed the UK’s highest peak to raise money for Keech Hospice Care. Three members of the Keech Hospice Care team also took on the challenge, with all participants successfully summiting Ben Nevis before returning safely.

Three members of Thurlow Nunn also formed a support team for the day, driving all participants to where they needed to be and ensuring transportation was covered. Special mention to Sally from Thurlow Nunn who drove a minibus through some difficult roads on the way to Ben Nevis!

Keech Hospice Care delivers free, specialist care for children and adults with a life-limiting illness. The organisation offers a vital service and is a charity Thurlow Nunn has supported for a number of years.

The team from Thurlow Nunn and Keech Hospice at the top of Ben Nevis

The Ben Nevis challenge has seen Thurlow Nunn raise more money than ever before. The efforts of the team has helped to raise more than £15,000 for Keech Hospice Care – money that will be used to provide vital services to patients and deliver the specialist care Keech offers.

“We’re extremely grateful for all the support from Thurlow Nunn and everyone who has donated so far,” said Rob Davies, Executive Director of Finance and Corporate Services at Keech Hospice Care. “The money raised will ensure we can continue to support patients and their loved ones, when they need it the most.”