Thurlow Nunn team completes Ben Nevis ascent and raises £15,000 for Luton charity
On Saturday 15th June 2024, 14 members of the Thurlow Nunn team climbed the UK’s highest peak to raise money for Keech Hospice Care. Three members of the Keech Hospice Care team also took on the challenge, with all participants successfully summiting Ben Nevis before returning safely.
Three members of Thurlow Nunn also formed a support team for the day, driving all participants to where they needed to be and ensuring transportation was covered. Special mention to Sally from Thurlow Nunn who drove a minibus through some difficult roads on the way to Ben Nevis!
Keech Hospice Care delivers free, specialist care for children and adults with a life-limiting illness. The organisation offers a vital service and is a charity Thurlow Nunn has supported for a number of years.
The Ben Nevis challenge has seen Thurlow Nunn raise more money than ever before. The efforts of the team has helped to raise more than £15,000 for Keech Hospice Care – money that will be used to provide vital services to patients and deliver the specialist care Keech offers.
“We’re extremely grateful for all the support from Thurlow Nunn and everyone who has donated so far,” said Rob Davies, Executive Director of Finance and Corporate Services at Keech Hospice Care. “The money raised will ensure we can continue to support patients and their loved ones, when they need it the most.”
“The team were in high spirits all day and all dug deep to complete the challenge,” said Mike Davies, Head of Business at Thurlow Nunn. “A heartfelt thank you to everyone who has already donated – your support is much appreciated!”
