Toddington man raises £3,000 by running London Marathon so cancer can be caught early

Rick Wilmott with his medal after completing the race.

Rick Wilmott, from Toddington in Bedfordshire, has raised over £3,000 in sponsorship for charity Paul Strickland Scanner Centre by completing his first marathon, the TCS London Marathon, on Sunday 2. He was running in memory of both his parents and, despite the heat, did brilliantly.

Paul Strickland Scanner Centre provides life changing CT, MRI and PET-CT scans used to diagnose and monitor mainly cancer but also other serious conditions. Money raised will be used to make sure patients can benefit from leading edge scanning equipment and furthers medical research into cancer and other conditions.

He has raised over £5,000 from previous events completed. Every donation helps provide cutting-edge scanning equipment and supports vital medical research into cancer and other serious conditions. You can still show your support at https://2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/rick-wilmott

Any money raised will go towards providing very high-quality, next-generation cancer imaging services at Paul Strickland Scanner Centre, located at Mount Vernon Hospital in Northwood. The scanner centre operates as an independent medical charity and is a recognised centre of excellence and world leader in CT-MRI and PET-CT imaging for cancer.