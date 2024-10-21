Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A grant has been awarded to Toddington Parish Council to pay for improvements to the village green, memorial garden and pond.

Barton-le-Clay Parish Council is also to receive a cash boost for new play equipment at the Arnold Recreation Ground.

The funding has been announced by Central Bedfordshire Council as part of a grants package worth a total of £298,155.

The money will allow 11 charities, voluntary groups and town and parish councils across Central Bedfordshire to invest in facilities – improving access, reducing running costs, and creating better spaces for the benefit of their communities.

The grants are fully funded by the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF).

The projects are expected to be completed between now and the end of December.

Cllr Tracey Wye, chair of the Local Partnership Group at Central Beds Council, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for the projects which have been awarded a grant.

"The application process received 58 bids which were assessed leaving 11 projects being selected on merit to receive a share of the £298,155 budget for 2024/25.

"The UKSPF and REPF funding is limited, and we recognise the enormous effort all the applicants put into their bids.

"However, the projects which were successful will have a big impact on local people and will go a long way to improving the health and well-being of our communities.”

Click here for more information about UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and the Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF) .