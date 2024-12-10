Top of the Shops! Independent stores sounding the right notes says MP

Make independent shops your “Christmas Number 1 “place to get festive gifts this year. That’s the message from local MP Alex Mayer to shoppers from Dunstable, Houghton Regis, and the surrounding areas.

The MP was visiting independent music store The Octave on the high street as part of Small Business Saturday. The Octave has been part of the fabric of Dunstable for nearly 40 years and owner Russell Kelly has been serving customers there since the age of 16.

The shop sells all kinds of instruments including guitars, keyboards, ukuleles, drums and even bagpipes.

Plus for those feeling nostalgic there is a history display charting some musical products from the past.

Alex Mayer MP visits Octave

Alex Mayer said: “As soon as you walk into the Octave you can see why it’s a major hit with customers. You get top notch customer service from people who know and care about their products. They even successfully managed to teach me to play two guitar chords!”

The MP also highlighted how the shop is a real part of the community selling the artwork of a local talented young artist and raising money for charities.

“Shopping local isn’t just about convenience,” added Ms. Mayer. “It’s about supporting jobs, keeping money circulating locally and about community. Let’s get behind our independent businesses this Christmas and into 2025.”

Small Business Saturday is an annual initiative aimed at amplifying high streets. It encourages communities to rally around local enterprises. Last year, over £1 billion was spent nationwide on the day.

