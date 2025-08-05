TRACKS Autism receives grant from Luton Rising Near Neighbours Fund for Family Support role

TRACKS Autism in Stevenage

TRACKS Autism, a specialist pre-school in Stevenage has received a £5,000 grant from the Luton Rising Near Neighbours fund managed by Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation to support their ever-growing family support.

TRACKS is an independent charity that provides a safe, positive environment in which young children aged 2 to 5 with autism and related conditions can learn, play and be given support through intensive early intervention. TRACKS is one of very few autism specific early years centre’s in Hertfordshire and the only pre-school in England to be accredited by the National Autistic Society. In 2023 they were rated ‘outstanding’ by OFSTED.

"The Near Neighbours Fund, established by Luton Rising and managed by BLCF, supports initiatives that help build stronger, more inclusive communities in areas surrounding Luton. A key priority of the fund is to create child-friendly towns and villages where all children have the same opportunities to feel secure, thrive, and reach their full potential. TRACKS Autism’s work aligns strongly with this goal, ensuring that autistic children and their families are not only supported through complex challenges like the EHCP process but are also empowered to achieve positive educational outcomes and long-term wellbeing. This is the kind of impact the Luton Rising Near Neighbours Fund is proud to support." – Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation

TRACKS Autism work closely with families supporting them through the sometimes-difficult process of diagnosis through to their child’s transition into school.

This amazing funding allows TRACKS to continue to offer phenomenal family support to all of the children and their families.

The family support that TRACKS offer has really grown over the years as the needs of their families has increased and they have become a vital lifeline to many parents.

‘They have helped me with the appeals process and have been there when I have asked my million questions. I have said to everyone that will listen that I would have been lost without you and you have steered me in the right direction each time. There is no way A would have got her specialist school without you’ – TRACKS Parent, 2025.

TRACKS Autism currently have some spaces available for a September start and more information is available by emailing [email protected].