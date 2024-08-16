Two new groups launch for the LGBTIQ+ community and parents thanks to National Lottery funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two new support groups will launch in September thanks to funding secured by Pride in Luton from The National Lottery Community Fund.

Funding secured by Pride in Luton will see two new groups starting in September to expand the services provided by the charity.

The parent support group offers the chance for those with LGBTIQ+ children to come together for peer-to-peer conversations. These conversations will respond to questions parents may have and support them so they can support their child. Shocking research from the charity Stonewall found that 1 in 8 young LGBTIQ+ people have attempted to end their life. Further research by Just Like Us found that young people who identify as LGBTIQ+ are twice as likely to experience depression, anxiety and panic attacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second group will focus on tackling isolation in the LGBTIQ+ community through a new arts and crafts group. The “Queer and Crafty group” will support people to come together to complete arts and crafts activities. This group will bring together people who are working on their own arty projects in a sociable setting.

Pride in Luton Logo

The pride in Luton website describes the session as “It doesn't matter if you enjoy drawing, knitting, painting, doodling, felt craft or anything else, instead of doing by yourself come and enjoy others company. You may even be able to share your skills with somebody!”

The funding will also support the Trans+ admin adult group to continue to run alongside the ever-popular Sunday socials. Both groups aim to support the LGBTIQ+ community and tackle isolation and loneliness.

Co-chairs of Pride in Luton, Rosie Besnu and Jesse Bryce said, “We are delighted to expand our group offering to the LGBTIQ+ community in Luton and the surrounding area thanks to securing funding from the National Lottery Community Fund. This funding will make a substantial difference to people’s lives. We are particularly pleased to offer a new parenting group. We know we can support a young person effectively if we are supporting the parent fully. A child coming out can be a challenging time for families, but by offering an opportunity to share experiences it can make a real difference to that family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you to National Lottery players for making this possible”

Ashley Bishop, Director of Customer Experience at the Culture Trust Luton added, “We are delighted that Pride in Luton are extending their services to support more of the LGBTIQ+ community, with the Hat Factory Arts Centre being there base. We made a commitment last year to work closely with all of our communities and signed a partnership agreement with Pride in Luton to make us a more LGBTIQ+ friendly organisation. It’s great to see them going from strength to strength.”

The parent’s group will run on the 2nd Wednesday of each month from 7pm – 9pm. The Queer and Crafty group will run on the 3rd Tuesday of each month from 6:30pm – 9pm.

Both groups will be located at the Hat Factory Arts Centre on Bute Street.