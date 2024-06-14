UK’s leading Indian street food café makes its airport debut

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UK’s leading Indian street food café is to launch its first airport outlet as part of an expansion plan targeting major travel hubs.

Chaiiwala, with over 100 stores globally, will become the country’s first eatery dedicated to authentic Indian street eats by opening at London Luton Airport (LLA) on Friday June 14th. (CORR)

The news comes after it recently made history as the UK's first Drive-Thru business serving Indian street food with the opening of its Bolton store.

The street food brand says its LLA debut is part of a strategic expansion to travel locations.

The new 30-seat venue, on the former Crepe Affaire site, will provide both an all-day dining in option as well as a selection of a grab-and-go items designed to be taken away to eat in-flight.

Muhummed Ibrahim, Chief Executive Officer at Chaiiwala, said it was excited to explore an “exciting new territory for the brand and its fans”.

He said: “This will be the first time any food brand will be offering dedicated Indian street food in an airport setting so naturally we are really excited to get going.

“We want to introduce the Chaiiwala brand across key markets in the UK and we are confident that our colourful and bursting-with-flavour menu items caters for all taste buds and will be a hit with new and existing customers.

“Our research has shown there is a growing desire fortravellers to experience an alternative to the current offering available at airports and we aim to fill that gap and become an exciting addition to not only LLA but similar locations across the UK.

“Making our debut at an airport also matches our ambitions perfectly as a young dynamic brand giving our customers the Chaiiwala experience wherever they are.

“This new store will help Chaiiwala extend our footprint nationally and internationally and it is a major part of our strategic vision.”

The new Chaiiwala outlet, spans 1,500 square feet and will operate approximately 16 hours a day between 4.00am and 10pm, catering to early-morning flyers and late-night travellers alike for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

The store will feature the full Chaiiwala menu, known for its tasty and authentic dishes, along with additional treats and snack options.

As part of its launch into LLA - Chaiiwala is introducing a new travel tiffin box for those passengers on the go.

The opening of the Luton Airport branch has created 40 new jobs bringing the total number of Chaiiwala stores to 89 in the UK and 106 globally, including 14 in Canada and three in Dubai.

Established in 2015 in Leicester, Chaiiwala has gained a cult following with its fusion of authentic Indian street food with a Western twist. The menu showcases breakfast, lunch, dessert and all-day items with signature products such as Karak Chaii, Caramel Chaii, English-Ish Breakfast, Masala Chips and Karachi Bun Kebab.