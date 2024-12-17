Uncovering The Pantry: Att10tive Youth Ambassador profiles the Lewsey Farm foodbank

Att10tive Youth Ambassador Sara Mohyuddin a 16 year-old Lewsey resident uncovers local pioneers working diligently often until late into the evening to support the local community

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Luton's Lewsey Farm ‘The Pantry’, a dedicated food bank run by Pedro and Audrey Rowe, is providing vital support to the local community.

This selfless initiative, powered by late nights and a trusty old van named Betsy, is making a significant impact on the lives of many Luton residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspired by the rising need for food aid in Luton, Audrey and Pedro established ‘The Pantry’ in 2021.

Att10tive Youth Ambassador Sara

Initially self-funded, the food bank now operates partially with the support of a BLCF grant. It also functions by the dedicated volunteers making evening and late-night food pickups from local supermarkets, often extending into the early hours of the morning.

Open-Door Policy ‘The Pantry’ operates on an open-door policy, welcoming anyone in need without judgment or criteria. The demand for their services, particularly during colder months, highlights the growing food insecurity in the area. To minimise waste, leftover food is donated to local individuals who feed livestock.

The Pantry calls for more support. Despite its invaluable contribution to the community, ‘The Pantry’ faces numerous challenges. The high costs of maintaining Betsy and the difficulty in finding reliable volunteers for late-night shifts are significant hurdles. Pedro and Audrey are also actively seeking additional grant funding to sustain their operations and expand their reach.

Lewsey Community’s Gratitude

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pantry Audrey & Pedro Rowe

The Pantry initiative is supported by the Trustees of Lewsey Learning Centre Trust who in their efforts to support the local community have donated the space the foodbank occupies.

The impact of ‘The Pantry’ is evident in the heartfelt appreciation from the many local people it serves. One grateful community member has taken the initiative to raise funds as a token of gratitude for the tireless efforts of Pedro and Audrey. Their dedication to helping others is a testament to the power of community spirit.

Reporter, local girl Sara Mohyuddin who has lived in the area her entire life said: "I have of course heard of foodbanks doing wonderful work across the town however I have to say I didn't know of the Pantry before I came to do the interview.

"Now having seen the great work they do, the dedication of Mir and Mrs Rose and in particular hearing from local residents how they rely on the Pantry I was really taken aback. This operation truly is a polar of the community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Brighter Future Pedro and Audrey have ambitious plans to expand ‘The Pantry’ and assist even more people in need. With more support from grant funders and with additional volunteers they aim to make a lasting difference in the lives of Luton residents.

The Pantry is based at the Lewsey Learning Center 92 Tomlinson Avenue On Luton's Lewsey Farm Estate