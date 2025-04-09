Universal construction jobs boost welcomed - Green transport plan needed, says MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major new theme park in Bedfordshire is a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” for local workers – and it needs a strong transport plan to make sure everyone can share in the benefits, says local MP Alex Mayer.

The multi-billion-pound deal to bring Universal Studios to Bedfordshire has been hailed as a “transformational investment” for the region, with plans for what would become the UK’s biggest tourist attraction.

The project is expected to deliver 20,000 construction jobs with many of these expected to go to people living in nearby towns like Dunstable, Houghton Regis, Leighton Buzzard, and the surrounding areas.

Ms Mayer, who sits on Parliament’s Transport Committee, welcomed the investment but wants to see steps taken to make sure workers can access the site by public transport during the construction phase.

She said: “This is genuinely good news for our area. It’s a big vote of confidence in Bedfordshire and in the local workforce. But we need to make sure that people can actually get to the site – and not just if they’ve got a car.”

Ms Mayer has written to Universal Studios urging them to prioritise a joined-up transport plan for workers, and wants to see early improvements to buses as well as trains.

“At the moment, a young construction graduate trained at Bedford College’s Kingsland campus in Houghton Regis or Kingsway in Dunstable might face a public transport journey of more than 90 minutes – for a site that’s around 30 minutes away by car. We need reliable, affordable ways for people to get to work – especially for those who don’t drive.”

The new stations planned on the East West Rail line and at Wixams are welcome but Ms Mayer said that’s only part of the picture.

“The investment in rail is welcome – but we also need better local buses in time for construction starts long before that. Without action, we’re looking at thousands of people driving to site every day during a climate crisis. Let’s invest in bus links now so construction workers can hop on a train or a bus instead.”

The company has also pledged to work with colleges and universities to offer apprenticeships and training during the construction phases – something Ms Mayer said she supports. She added:

“This is a brilliant opportunity for young people in our area. It means more jobs on our doorstep.”

The park, which when open is set to welcome millions of visitors a year, is forecast to generate a further 8,000 permanent roles across retail, hospitality, and the creative industries.