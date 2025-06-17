Universal opens jobs sign-up for Bedfordshire mega park – MP urges “green transport plan”

Job seekers are being urged to register interest in thousands of new jobs at Universal’s planned Bedfordshire theme park – but local MP Alex Mayer warns that without a “green transport plan,” some could miss out.

Universal has opened an online form inviting people to express interest in “future job opportunities” at the resort, which is expected to create 20,000 construction jobs and thousands more once open. Roles will range from stage shows to site building and 80% of workers are set to be hired from Dunstable, Houghton Regis and across Central Bedfordshire plus Bedford, Luton and Milton Keynes.

But Ms Mayer says improved public transport is needed so local people can access the jobs and has called on the film giant to bring forward a green transport plan as soon as possible.

She points out that a construction graduate trained in Houghton Regis or Dunstable might face a bus journey of more than 90 minutes for a site that is around 30 minutes away by car.

Alex Mayer MP said: “Universal’s green light on jobs is huge. Now we need to ensure as many local people as possible see that benefit. Simply put that means that they need to be able to get to the site.

“That’s why when I recently met Universal I stressed the need for a joined-up transport plan for workers. Local people need to know that there will be transport in place during the construction phase, for example coaches, so as many people as possible benefit from this opportunity.”