University engineering students gear up for Formula Student competition

Automotive Engineering students from the University of Bedfordshire are embarking on two new projects which will see them put their learning into practice by entering the Formula Student competition in a race car they’ve built themselves.

Alongside this, the team will also be working to restorean iconic Sinclair C5 electric motorcycle.

The Formula Student team, based in the University’s Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths (STEM)Building, consists of eight students who have already taken the first steps toward building their vehicle.

So far, the team has successfully designed their own chassis and selected a high-performance engine, which they salvaged from a racing motorcycle purchased by the University. After dismantling the motorcycle to integrate the engine into their Formula Student car, the remaining parts will support teaching modules on motorcycle chassis design and dynamics.

Students working on projects

Formula Student is a popular student engineering competition where university teams design, build, and race single-seat formula-style race cars. Teams are judged on their car’s design, performance, and project management.

In the coming weeks, the students will begin welding the chassis, with plans to complete the car for testing at a local track before entering a competition at the iconic Silverstone Circuit.

In addition to their Formula Student ambitions, students have also embarked on another project – restoring the record-breaking Sinclair C5 electric motorcycle.

The C5, owned by Luton businessman Paul Andrews, previously made it into the Guinness World Records for reaching a speed of 150 miles per hour. The restoration project is being filmed for a documentary showcasing the work done by the students as they bring the C5 back to life.

The students’ vehicle under construction

The footage gathered will then be post-produced by Paul's company and turned into a documentary that hopes to secure a home on mainstream television and streaming services.

Dr Edward Braund, Head of the School of Computer Science & Technology, said: “The Formula Student initiative presents an incredible opportunity for our students to apply their skills in a real-world setting and gain invaluable hands-on experience. With the project being led by Automotive lecturer, Rex Keen, a former professional race engineer this mentorship will give students a sharper edge in the competition, and we are excited to see how this project will enhance their learning and foster innovation in engineering."

"We are also incredibly proud of our students as they embark on the exciting restoration project of the record-holding C5, an initiative that perfectly exemplifies our commitment to real-world embedded learning and delivering career-powered education.”

Both of these projects highlight Bedfordshire’s commitment to providing students with unique, real-world learning experiences that prepare them for their future careers.

