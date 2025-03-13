University hosts AI-themed learning event for local businesses

The University of Bedfordshire, in partnership with Central Bedfordshire and West Northamptonshire Councils, recently hosted the ‘AI-Powered Growth’ event, aimed at equipping local businesses with the knowledge and tools necessary to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) for sustainable growth and innovation.

This initiative, part of the Business Growth & Innovation Support programme and funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), brought together over 70 businesses, partners and speakers from Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire, Buckinghamshire, and Southampton.

The agenda featured a range of speakers who highlighted the support available for businesses looking to integrate AI into their operations. Dr Edward Braund, Head of the School of Computer Science & Technology at the University of Bedfordshire, and Dr Muhammad Habib Ur Rehman, Senior Lecturer in Computer Science, led an in-depth discussion on the AI ecosystem, sharing updates on data technologies, ethical considerations, and opportunities for improvement.

Other key regional speakers included:

· Charlie Smith - Business Advisor, Federation of Small Businesses

· Tom Graver – Project Manager, Innovate UK

· Debbie Lewis – Regional Ecosystem Manager and Karolina Minczuk – Relationship Management Lead (Commercial Banking), NatWest

· Amrit Sami - Investment Associate, Mercia Ventures

· Sam Hunter – Partnerships and Events Manager, South Midlands Growth Hub

· Andrew Grantham - University of Bedfordshire’s Business School

Throughout the day, attendees also participated in three interactive sessions where they were tasked with applying AI in real-world scenarios. To facilitate sustainable networking, the University also offered digital badges to help attendees connect more easily and effectively during the event.

Dr Edward Braund said: “We recognise that everyone’s journey with AI is unique, and we’re here to help. As leading AI experts, we want to support local organisations in harnessing the transformative potential of AI. That's why we created Luton AI, a university-based civic organisation that builds an AI ecosystem to drive innovation, create skilled jobs, foster collaboration among AI adopters, and offer a range of training and development programmes.”

Nathan March, Senior Business Partnership Manager at the University, added: “AI is transforming the way businesses operate, and events like this provide invaluable opportunities to explore its potential. Bringing together industry leaders, experts, and local businesses fosters collaboration and innovation, helping organisations unlock new efficiencies, enhance decision-making, and drive sustainable growth.”

For more information about the University of Bedfordshire’s business support initiatives and upcoming events, visit: www.beds.ac.uk/ris