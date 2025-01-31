University hosts special radio broadcast celebrating charity fundraising challenge

By Katy Lelliott
Contributor
Published 31st Jan 2025, 10:41 BST
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 10:57 BST
Radio LaB, the University of Bedfordshire’s on-campus community radio station, recently hosted a special outside broadcast to follow a student successfully completing a charity fundraising challenge.

Emma Stigter, a Radio & Audio student with the School of Arts & Creative Industries, set herself a challenge of completing a 100km roller skate throughout January, and this live broadcast saw her finish the final 10km skating across the Luton campus while chatting to presenters live on Radio LaB!

You can listen back to the programme by clicking here.

The challenge was all to raise funds for Mind BLMK, a charity that provides essential mental health support services across Bedfordshire, Luton, and Milton Keynes. The funds raised will help provide services including counselling, crisis support, and wellbeing initiatives, ensuring more people have access to the help they need.

Emma (centre) with Radio LaB presentersEmma (centre) with Radio LaB presenters
Emma (centre) with Radio LaB presenters

Speaking about the challenge, Emma – who is also a volunteer at Radio LaB – said: “I’m really excited to have completed this challenge as mental health awareness is key. Promoting people to get up and find their escape, whether it be running, walking or roller skating! Hopefully we can get people talking about their mental health, and the money raised will go towards Mind BLMK funding mental health services in the area.”

The aim of the challenge is not only to raise money for the charity, but also to spark important conversations about the significance of mental health and the value of finding positive outlets through hobbies and fitness. Emma’s efforts have already raised over £400 and there’s still time to donate here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/emma-stigter-1735734851613?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL

