University of Bedfordshire wins Silver & Bronze prizes at radio awards

Radio LaB – the University of Bedfordshire’s on-campus community radio station – is celebrating another awards achievement after winning two Silver and two Bronze prizes at the Student Radio Association’s (SRA) Amplify Awards.

The station took home the following awards:

Silver for ‘Student Radio Moment of the Year’ for coverage of BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Luton

for ‘Student Radio Moment of the Year’ for coverage of BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Luton Silver for ‘Most Improved Station’

for ‘Most Improved Station’ Bronze for ‘Best Fundraising Initiative’ for student Emma’s charity fundraising

for ‘Best Fundraising Initiative’ for student Emma’s charity fundraising Bronze for ‘Student Radio Moment of the Year’ for the intriguing Murder Mystery programme

Radio LaB’s Silver prize for ‘Student Radio Moment of the Year’ is in recognition of the station’s coverage of BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, which saw student volunteers go behind-the-scenes to interview music artists and industry professionals. The experience provided students with an opportunity to develop their broadcasting skills in a high-profile, real-world environment.

The station also earned Silver for ‘Most Improved Station’, reflecting a year of growth and innovation – including a rebrand of Radio LaB’s social media and on-air sound.

Adding to the success was a Bronze for ‘Best Fundraising Initiative’, highlighting the achievements of student volunteer Emma, who roller-skated an incredible 100km throughout January to raise funds for the mental health charity Mind BLMK. The initiative culminated in a live broadcast of her final 10km.

Terry Lee, Senior Tutor in Radio & Audio and co-ordinator of Radio LaB, said: “These award successes showcase the creativity, passion, and talent of our students across a wide range of subject areas. From outside broadcasts and charity fundraising to creative productions comes national recognition.

“Radio LaB is a fun and supportive space where students build confidence, develop professional skills, and enhance their employability. It’s brilliant to see the students’ hard work celebrated on such a big stage.”

Joel Atkinson, final-year Radio & Audio student and current station manager, added: “It's an honour to receive national recognition for the hard work our incredible team has put in this year. Our unique ideas and fresh brand have set us up well for the future. This acknowledgement also highlights how important Radio LaB is to the students at the University of Bedfordshire too."

With a range of media courses and practical facilities like Radio LaB, the University of Bedfordshire continues to shape the next generation of broadcasters. Visit the School of Arts & Creative Industries to find out more: https://www.beds.ac.uk/howtoapply/departments/arts-and-creative-industries/