Unlock exclusive summer discounts on the Step Forward Luton app and be in with a chance to win a £200 gift card

Summer deals on the Step Forward Luton app launch today on 16 July – and there’s never been a better time to download and start exploring.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you’re a long-time local or new to Luton, the Step Forward Luton app is your ultimate guide to discovering the best of what the town has to offer, from cafés and restaurants to local shops, beauty salons, entertainment and more.

And this summer, there’s a major bonus:

Download and register on the app between 16 July and 30 September and you could win a £200 shopping gift card!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New registrations could win a £200 shopping voucher

Just by signing up this summer, you’ll be entered into the prize draw automatically ( terms and conditions apply). One lucky user will win – and it could be you.

Why download the Step Forward Luton app?

Instant access to exclusive 10% discounts at dozens of local businesses

at dozens of local businesses Discover hidden gems and local favourites right on your doorstep

right on your doorstep No vouchers, no hassle – just show the offer on your phone when you pay

– just show the offer on your phone when you pay Completely free to use

The summer campaign is packed with limited time offers from businesses across town; from 10% off your lunch or first haircut, to discounts on fashion, beauty, and more. These offers are only available in the app, and only until 30 September.

Get exclusive deals for free on the Step Forward Luton app

“This is all about celebrating Luton and helping people explore everything that’s great about our town,” said Abu Nasir, Chair of Ambassadors for Step Forward Luton. “There’s no catch! It’s free to download, free to use, and you might even win £200 to spend!”

The Step Forward Luton app is available now on both iOS and Android – just search “Step Forward Luton” in your app store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, whether you're looking to try somewhere new, support local businesses, or simply save money this summer – now’s the perfect time to get started.

Download, register, save. You could win big!

For full details and competition terms, visit: place.stepforwardluton.co.uk/app