Up to 125 new homes approved for Potton

Outline planning permission has been granted for a landscape-led residential development of up to 125 homes in Potton, following support from planning, design and development consultancy Marrons on behalf of Hallam Land.

The 9.17-hectare site – located on land north of Sandy Road – will deliver 125 high-quality new homes that include a mix of housing types and tenures, including bungalows and downsizer properties, with 30% of the homes provided as affordable housing.

Carefully designed to integrate with its surroundings and the landscape context, the development will provide a new vehicular, pedestrian and cycle access point off Sandy Road, including upgrades to the existing footway.

More than 60% of the site will be set as open space, with two new children’s play areas, informal recreation space and new habitats for wildlife. The green infrastructure strategy will include new woodland planting, ecological habitats, and areas of acid grassland and heath scrub – designed to enhance biodiversity and deliver a 10% biodiversity net gain on-site.

The development will also support delivery of the Potton Town Council’s ‘Green Wheel’ masterplan by connecting into and contributing to existing walking and cycling connections on Sandy Road and Bridleway 9 – linking to the wider countryside and encouraging active travel.

David Fovargue, planning director at Marrons, said: “This is a unique opportunity to create a new, high-quality development that not only delivers much-needed homes but also significantly enhances Potton’s surrounding landscape. The scheme is landscape-led, maximises biodiversity gains and will contribute to the long-term vision for the town.”

In support of the submission, Marrons also prepared a local housing needs assessment, which found significant demand for smaller homes, affordable tenures and family housing in Potton. More than 200 households on the Central Bedfordshire housing register listed Potton as their preferred location for new housing – underlining the urgent need for the development.

Jack Barnes, planner at Marrons, said: “By responding to local housing needs and embedding extensive green infrastructure throughout the design, this development will provide a development that is well connected to Potton and the surrounding countryside while providing much needed housing in Potton and Central Bedfordshire.”