Veterans called on to join 80th Anniversary D-Day Service in Luton

Veterans of the armed forces are being invited to attend a special service to say ‘thank you’ to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy today.

The memorial event will begin at 7.45pm on 6 June at Luton Town Hall and will mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. It will culminate with the lighting of a beacon in front of the Town Hall at 9.15pm.

Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, Leader of Luton Council, said: “This special memorial event gives us all the chance to remember the servicemen and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy today.

“We would like to welcome all veterans who have fought for this country to join us at the event, so we can honour, together, the dead and those who continue to serve.”

Representatives from community groups along with staff, councillors and special guests, will also be invited.