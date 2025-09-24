Volunteers and Lions Club work together to keep Luton’s heart beating

Luton Library Theatre

Luton Library Theatre is now an even safer place to enjoy a show, thanks to the kind donation of a defibrillator from Luton Lions Club - CIO.

The lifesaving piece of equipment has been supplied by London Hearts and installed in the theatre, it will be there for staff, performers, and visitors should it ever be needed in an emergency. It gives extra peace of mind to everyone who comes through the doors, whether they’re attending a performance, a community activity, or just visiting the library.

Theatre staff have also received training and guidance on using the defibrillator, so it’s ready to make a difference if the worst should happen.

What makes this even more special is that Luton Library Theatre is managed and run entirely by volunteers. Their passion and dedication keep the theatre alive for the local community, and the addition of this lifesaving equipment reflects their commitment to making the space as welcoming and safe as possible.

New Defib in situ

A spokesperson from Luton Library Theatre said: “We’re so thankful to Luton Lions Club for their incredible generosity. This donation really shows what community spirit is all about. Knowing we now have a defibrillator here could one day save a life, and that’s priceless.”

Luton Lions Club added: “Supporting the local community is at the heart of what we do. We’re proud to donate this defibrillator and hope it brings reassurance to everyone who visits the theatre.”

Next time you visit the theatre, you can rest a little easier knowing there’s a heart-saving device close by, made possible by the generosity of the Lions.

For more information:

Defib

www.librarytheatre.co.uk

Support Your Local Theatre:

Luton Library Theatre relies on the dedication of volunteers and the support of its community. To help keep the theatre thriving, check out the current show programme and buy a ticket — every visit makes a difference!