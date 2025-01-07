Vote Dunstable in Kebab Awards urges Alex Mayer MP
Local MP Alex Mayer visited the super-sized restaurant, renowned for its sizzling dishes, generous portions, and warm atmosphere, to throw her support behind their bid for victory.
Sampling their signature dishes Ms Mayer learnt how Efes BBQ has been a growing presence on Dunstable’s high street over the last a decade.
“Efes BBQ has earned a loyal local following and now has a shot at national recognition” said Alex Mayer MP. “It’s great to see their hard work being recognised. Don’t miss this chance to help put Dunstable’s eateries on the map by casting your vote!”
Whether you’re a kebab connoisseur or simply a fan of great food, you can support Efes BBQ by voting at voting.britishkebabawards.co.uk/efes-bbq-dunstable.
The British Kebab Awards celebrate the nation’s top chefs, restaurants, and takeaways, with winners set to be announced at a star-studded ceremony in London on 26 February.
Efes BBQ is competing in the Best Value category. The high street’s Imrak Lounge is also competing in the Fine Dining category.