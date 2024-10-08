Water bills will be reduced after Anglian and other firms 'ordered' to pay back millions to customer
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Anglian Water and Affinity Water - which serve homes in Leighton Buzzard, Houghton Regis, Dunstable and surrounding areas - are among more than a dozen firms issued with the penalties.
Anglian was slapped with the second largest fine nationwide of £38 million after a review found they missed out on targets such as reducing sewage 'spills’ and stopping leaks. It is now one of three companies classed as "lagging behind".
Ofwat says the exact amount that will be returned to people via their bills will be finalised in December this year.
Anglian Water were called out in the report for failing to meet their performance commitment level for pollution for four consecutive years.
However the company did score well on identifying customers (such as those with a disability) who need priority services and in identifying, preventing and fixing sewer collapses.
Alex Mayer MP says she wants to see culture change and for the water sector to 'clean up their act'. She plans to vote on sweeping new laws which could see failing bosses face up to two years in prison.
Ms Mayer said: "Residents need and deserve water companies that perform well. And with a changing climate - with more extreme rain and drought things are tougher than they used to be.
“As they spend our money on investing we need to see a step change on delivery.
“This report shows yet again why we need to clean up the water industry once and for all.
"That's why I will be voting for the Special Measures Bill so we can begin to turn the tide on the sewage scandal."
Not a single stretch of river is in "good" overall health in Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency, including the Luton Lea - a section of the River Lea near Houghton Regis - which is in 'bad' health, according to Rivers Trust.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.