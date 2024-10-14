Wellness Curated: A celebration of south Asian heritage and female empowerment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a ground-breaking celebration of South Asian heritage, culture, and the power of female leadership, Wellness Curated hosted its inaugural event on October 10th, 2024, at the prestigious Nehru Centre in Mayfair, London.

The event, themed “Ancient Wisdom for Modern Living,” was a resounding success, drawing a distinguished audience of wellness enthusiasts, professionals, and media representatives eager to explore the timeless traditions of South Asian wellness.

What set this event apart was its powerful commitment to showcasing the depth and richness of South Asian culture through the lens of female empowerment. Both the organizing team and the panel of speakers were made up entirely of South Asian women, making it a standout occasion that celebrated the role of women as the wisdom carriers of society.

At the forefront of this remarkable event was host, Anshu Bahanda, the visionary founder of Wellness Curated. From the planning stages to execution, every aspect of the event was curated by an all-South Asian women team, a fact that Anshu Bahanda proudly highlighted in her opening remarks. “I am incredibly proud to lead an all-women entity with an exceptional team of South Asian women. This event celebrates women as the wisdom carriers of our society, transferring tradition and culture across generations. Together, we are embracing ancient wisdom and uplifting the invaluable roles women play in shaping the future of wellness.”

The Wellness Curated Event

The event featured a dynamic line-up of all-women speakers who delivered thought-provoking discussions that highlighted the relevance of ancient South Asian practices in today’s world. The panels explored topics ranging from the integration of Vedanta and Yoga in modern life to the transformative potential of Ayurvedic dietary principles. Each session was a testament to the knowledge and expertise that women bring to the wellness space.

In the session, “Ancient Wisdom Applied Today,” luminaries like Brahmacharini Shripriya Ji and Dr. Deepa Apteshared how age-old teachings from Vedanta and Yoga can seamlessly fit into modern, fast-paced lifestyles, offering balance and spiritual depth. Meanwhile, the “Ayurvedic Food for Modern Living” panel featured well-known personalities such as Anjum Anand, Dr. Varalakshmi, and Sakshi Chhabra Mittal, who inspired the audience with practical tips on how Ayurvedic food principles can revolutionize everyday meals for better physical and emotional well-being.

A discussion on the "Relevance of Astrology in Current Times" led by astrologer Sneh Joshi underscored how astrology remains a valuable tool for personal growth, self-awareness, and overall health in today’s world.

In addition to these enriching discussions, attendees were treated to an exclusive Ayurvedic food tasting hosted by FoodHak, where they sampled a curated selection of mindful, nourishing recipes. The unique flavours of Ayurvedic snacks allowed guests to experience first-hand the healing power of food in the tradition of South Asian wellness.

In a powerful conclusion to the event, the Indian Ambassador to the UK, His Excellency Vikram Doraiswami, delivered the closing speech. He spoke passionately about the importance of blending ancient wisdom with modern living to foster a balanced and harmonious life. His words were a fitting end to an evening that celebrated not only wellness, but the preservation of cultural heritage and the critical role women play in these spaces.

Event and PR Consultancy for the event was handled by Rishini Weeraratne, who ensured the seamless execution of an unforgettable evening.

Wellness Curated’s debut event was not only a celebration of South Asian wellness traditions but also a pioneering showcase of female empowerment. It highlighted the strength, resilience, and wisdom that South Asian women bring to the global wellness community, creating meaningful connections and laying the foundation for future collaborations.

