West Hertfordshire swim school promotes water safety ahead of summer

Puddle Ducks West Herefordshire is launching a water safety initiative ahead of Summer and is looking for local primary schools to get involved.

Water safety is high on the agenda for Puddle Ducks, who frequently participate in ‘Pyjama Week’ a week dedicated to teaching children what it feels like to be in water fully clothed, and the techniques they need to adopt in order to return to safety.

The swim school also promotes water safety in primary schools across the country, with Puddle Ducks West Herefordshire seeking to do the same locally.

The launch of the initiative locally is perfectly timed as the start of summer approaches when children are increasingly around water. Summer is a time in the UK when deaths by drowning hit their peak, particularly throughout July. Drowning is also amongst the 10 leading causes of death for children, making raising awareness of water safety imperative for Puddle Ducks West Herefordshire.

Speaking of the launch, owner of Puddle Ducks West Herefordshire, Ravneet Bermi commented: “We are looking for primary schools across the local area to come forward if they would like us to deliver a water safety talk in the school.

"The talks are designed to keep the children fully engaged, with interactive elements that are both educational and fun. We are excited to get out into our community to spread the importance of being safe in and around water, especially during summer”.

If you’re interested in booking a talk at your school, visit https://www.puddleducks.com/local-teams/west-hertfordshire-luton-dunstable-milton-keynes or call 01727 223 085