Why youth-led debates matter: How speaking up builds confidence

Developing public speaking skills

Did you know one in three UK young people say their confidence in public speaking has declined since the Covid-19 pandemic? Public speaking doesn’t just matter on stage, it matters in classrooms, job interviews, community forums, and in every corner of life. By Zoubair Aouam, Att10tive Youth Ambassador

When people hear “public speaking,” they often picture a formal speech or a school presentation. But it’s much more than that. It’s a life skill, a confidence-builder that allows young people to express themselves, advocate for change, and grow in safe, expressive, youth-led spaces. I have developed my public speaking skills at my former college in my work at the Bute Street Film Festival and now sharpened these skills at Att10tive Social Enterprise.

Public Speaking Anxiety Is Real

Studies show that around 75% of people experience some form of fear around public speaking. Among Gen Z in the UK, 63% say they’d avoid it if they could. Many young people are asked to present in classrooms without ever being taught how to do it well. That lack of preparation leads to anxiety that can linger for years.

Zoubair developing his speaking skills

These aren’t just stats, they’re a wake-up call. When young people don’t feel safe or supported to speak up, we lose out on diverse perspectives, civic engagement, and the development of future leaders.

Why Youth-Led Debate Works and How Att10tive Builds It

At Att10tive, we don’t just throw young people into the deep end we train, mentor, and empower them to swim confidently. I am new to Att10tive and have been impressed with the training and support provided for Youth Ambassadors. Our Youth Ambassador programme includes:

Team Meeting Feedback Practice : Ambassadors regularly reflect and present updates in team meetings, learning how to speak with clarity and purpose in collaborative settings.

: Ambassadors regularly reflect and present updates in team meetings, learning how to speak with clarity and purpose in collaborative settings. Formal Presentation Training : Att10tive equips young people with the tools to deliver impactful presentations to stakeholders, other young people, police officers and community audiences.

: Att10tive equips young people with the tools to deliver impactful presentations to stakeholders, other young people, police officers and community audiences. Debating During Development Weeks: Our Youth Ambassador Development Weeks include structured debates on real-world issues; from justice reform to heritage and the arts where young people sharpen their reasoning, rebuttal, and persuasive speaking skills.

Real Stakes Breed Real Confidence

As a two-year Student Governor at Barnfield College, I represented over 1,200 students. Speaking in board meetings wasn’t just symbolic, it shaped decisions around curriculum, wellbeing, and student support. That experience demanded clarity, composure, and conviction. This was a great help for my public speaking and confidence.

Creative Platforms Make Public Speaking Possible

I hosted a film festival through the Bute Youth Film Programme, speaking to an audience of over 150 people. Interviewing film-makers and sharing their stories was a performance built on eight weeks of preparation. But no matter how long you prepare, nothing compares to the confidence gained through real experience.

Conversations Build Speaking and Listening Skills

As part of our knife crime awareness campaign, I attended summits, led workshops, and engaged in tough conversations online and offline. These open discussions taught me how to listen deeply, respond thoughtfully, and empower others to speak up.

Safe Spaces Create Real Voices

Through youth council work, I helped shape civic forums where young people weren’t just invited they were heard. Speaking in rooms full of adults wasn’t about perfection, it was about purpose. That courage to show up and speak out is the foundation of real confidence.

Opinion in Action: Equals More Confident Citizens

When done correctly youth councils, school forums, and community gatherings are more than symbolic they can be essential. When young people speak from a place of purpose, not just performance, their confidence grows.

Public speaking can be scary. But when young people are given reasons to speak supported by training, mentorship, and meaningful platforms like at Att10tive they don’t just survive the fear. They transform.

Zoubair Aouam is a youth ambassador with Att10tive. Follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram or visit our website Att10tive.com