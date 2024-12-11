Wigmore Slimming World group celebrates weight loss success and raises funds for local nursery Christmas party

Being in the heart of the community this Christmas jumper day.

Members of our Wigmore morning Slimming World group have been getting into the festive spirit as well as losing the pounds on the scales and raising some money for the nursery Christmas party at the Wigmore Under 5 Stepping Stones who they share part of their venue with.

Julie Horrocks who runs the Wigmore Slimming World morning group said she couldn't be prouder of the members smashing their goal well into 2025.

Our group has lost over 105 stones this year so far with two weigh-ins left. Why wait until 2025 to come along and join us? We have New Year's offers as well as joining us this year.

Fabulous Wigmore Am slimmers !

You can find us at Wigmore church 9.30am every Tuesday. No need to book, just come along, a warm welcome awaits.

Call or message Julie on 07722166672 or find your local group at www.SlimmingWorld.co.uk