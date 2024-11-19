Wizz Air welcomes UKUATogether students to its London Head Office, helping young Ukrainians reach their full potential
FLEX is an initiative aimed towards supporting young talent from the geopolitically challenging environment in Ukraine. The programme will contribute to UKUAT’s current phase to help ‘rebuild’ Ukraine through nurturing its future leaders and strengthening UK-Ukraine relations.
Wizz Air provided flights for 26 talented Ukrainian students between the ages of 16 and 17. These students have been put forward by the Ukrainian government, and carefully selected by UKUAT.
Wizz Air hosted the students at its London Luton Airport (LLA) base on November 18, with support from LLA’s operations and guest experience teams. They had the opportunity to meet some of the airline’s Ukrainian colleagues and gain an insight into the aviation industry as a potential career prospect.
Students were treated to a full tour of the LLA terminal and the airfield, hosted by staff from LLA’s operations, sustainability, guest experience and communications teams.
The students flew from Warsaw, Poland to LLA to participate in a two-week intensive programme. They stayed with host families, attended school (at the programme’s school partners - Alleyn’s School and Notting Hill and Ealing High School), met with various organisations, including the likes of Google and UCL, as well as visited Parliament.
Sasha Molodtsov, a Trustee at UKUATogether, commented: “We are immensely proud to be working with Wizz Air and are grateful for their sponsorship of the FLEX Programme. Wizz Air is instrumental in empowering future leaders to soar to new heights and achieve their dream of visiting the UK and participating in this programme.”
Marion Geoffroy, UK Managing Director at Wizz Air, added: “We are delighted to be part of such an important initiative and support UKUAT in its efforts of focusing on Ukraine’s next generation of leaders. At Wizz Air, our people come from such diverse and unique backgrounds, so we are thrilled to be a part of the FLEX programme and give the students a taster of what a potential career in aviation looks like.”
Alberto Martin, Chief Executive of London Luton Airport, commented: “This is an exciting and important initiative and we are delighted to have the opportunity to work alongside Wizz Air in welcoming this group of FLEX students for a behind-the-scenes tour of London Luton Airport.
"As one of the largest employers in our region, we are passionate about engaging with the next generation of talent to highlight the many different career paths available within the aviation sector. Our hope is that the visit to LLA will have inspired the students to look at aviation as an exciting career option to explore in their adult lives.”