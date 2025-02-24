Women of Inspiration Awards honours local heroes once again

The inaugural event saw local women and groups honoured for their contributions to making Luton a better place to live and work.

And with the next event confirmed for Friday 25 April, you once again have a chance to be a part of sharing those stories by submitting your nominations.

“The Women of Inspiration Awards shine a light on those that make positive contributions to their communities, and we are proud to be able to once again be able to bring together people to recognise these inspirational women,” said awards founder Lobia Begum, of Empowering Education.

“We are ready to once again be inspired and look forward to hearing about those extraordinary efforts from those that make Luton the great town it is. It promises to be another special evening for the town. Get nominating!”

The Women of Inspiration Awards is organised by Empowering Education, working in partnership with headline sponsor Luton Rising, and in aid of charity Luton Foodbank.

CTP are principal sponsor for the event, which is supported by a number of local businesses and organisations.

Councillor Javeria Hussain, Deputy Chair of Luton Rising, said: “We’re proud to return as headline sponsors for this really important event that celebrates the many remarkable inspiring women across Luton’s communities.

“We are committed to the town’s 2040 vision of creating a town built on fairness, equity and social justice; and celebrating the remarkable achievements, resilience, and leadership of Luton women who inspire change and make a positive impact in our communities is an important part of that.

“I encourage people to start thinking about who they can nominate for these prestigious awards.”

Amongst the winners last year was Yasmin Yousaf, a campaigner who for over thirty years has been the figurehead for Friends of Bright Eyes, a charity that supports children who have special and additional needs.

Yasmin was given a Lifetime Achievement Award for her dedication and service to the charity, inspiring hundreds of people to support Friends of Bright Eyes through volunteering.

Also recognised on the evening was Lantern, a local group which aims to support and amplify the voices of Muslim women and advocate for greater social, political and civic representation. Lantern were given the Female Voices Award.

Other winners including Yasmin Stannard (Fundraiser of the Year), Lianne Crisp (Health and Wellness Advocate), Hina Shafi and Tysie Gallagher (joint winners of the Sports Achievement Award), Zanib Raja (Community Champion), Maryam Khalil and Hanan Bayanoni (joint winners of the Young Female), Aimee Clarke (Rising Star), Lugus Ceramics (Creative Arts), Nisa Nazir (Female Entrepreneur), Maria Lovell (Cultural Ambassador), Aneesa Kiani (Fashion and Style Icon), Yasmin Akhtar (Innovator), Hasna Mumen (Mother of the Year) and Dr. Patrice Evans (Educator of the Year), as well as Maryam Malik, who was given the Social Media Influencer Award.

You can submit your nominations by visiting the Women of Inspiration Awards website

