Work on 'Rough Gemstones' Luton mural project set to begin
The project aims to enhance the vibrancy of Silver Street and Library Road, creating a captivating new landmark in Luton town centre.
To facilitate the mural's installation, scaffolding will be erected on Monday, July 8. During this time, several temporary changes will be in place to ensure the safety and convenience of the public.
The pavement on Silver Street next to the library will be closed for a few days at the beginning and end of the project. Pedestrian traffic will be rerouted to the opposite side of the street next to The Shisha Lounge.
The bus service, notably route 27, will also be temporarily rerouted during these days to accommodate the scaffolding setup and removal.
This vital infrastructure work is scheduled to last only a few days and will ensure the project can proceed safely and efficiently. The mural itself is expected to be completed by early August though the exact date remains flexible.
Chosen through a month-long public vote both online and in-person at The Mall, the emerald design for the mural triumphed over other gemstone-inspired themes. This design, noted for its vibrant colours and intricate geometric patterns, represents the multicultural brilliance of Luton's 225,226 residents as gemstones, symbolising unity, creativity, and opportunity in the heart of the city.
Jacki Flower, BID Operation Manager, expressed enthusiasm about the community's involvement and support: “With significant support from Luton Borough Council, the Culture Trust Luton, and The Mall, we've been working tirelessly on this transformative project. We are excited to see this vibrant addition to our town come to life.”
The mural, conceived by Silvia Lerín, a celebrated Spanish visual artist based in Luton, will illuminate Silver Street and Library Road. Lerín's extensive portfolio includes exhibitions in Germany, Spain, and the UK, alongside numerous prestigious awards such as the Pollock-Krasner Foundation Grant of New York.
Luton Business Improvement District (BID) is dedicated to enhancing the economic vitality and overall appeal of Luton town centre through collaborative initiatives and community engagement.
For more information visit: roughgemstonesmural.co.uk/
