World Day for Animals in Laboratories: Scrap outdated animal tests says local MP

Bedfordshire MP Alex Mayer has marked the World Day for Animals in Laboratories (tomorrow Thursday 24 April) by calling on ministers to urgently act by scrapping tests that have proven non-animal alternatives.

Millions of animals still suffer every year in UK labs in tests that are legally required even though scientists have created non-animal methodsthat often provide more accurate results.

“Why rub chemicals on a rabbit’s shaved skin, when lab-grown human skin can do a better job?” said Ms Mayer. “It’s 2025 — not the 1950s.”

Next week, the MP will help launch the latest version of Cruelty Free International’s ‘Replace Animal Tests’ campaign in Westminster, pushing for a future where fewer and fewer suffer in the name of science. The list outlines modern, human-relevant alternatives to tests still performed on dogs, rabbits, sheep and mice.

Ms Mayer, who previously handed in the world’s biggest anti-animal testing petition to the UN, says she welcomes the Government’s commitment to phase out animal testing, but wants to see a detailed timeline.

Alex Mayer said: “The UK is a global leader in science and has a proud record on animal welfare – we are after all a nation of animal lovers. But too many animals are still being used in outdated and unreliable tests when better alternatives already exist.

“We can position ourselves as a global leader in ethical, cutting-edge research that’s better for animals and people alike. We don’t need to choose between good science and compassion.”

Dylan Underhill, Cruelty Free International’s Head of Public Affairs, added: “The public have told us that ending animal testing is a matter of great urgency. Animal testing won’t end tomorrow, but a total phase-out is within our grasp if we work across society and boldly seize the opportunities presented by cutting-edge and human-relevant science. The clock is ticking for every animal in a UK laboratory, and we need action now.”

World Day for Animals in Laboratories is tomorrow, Thursday 24 April.

