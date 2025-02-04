Young Luton nursing assistant celebrates his five-year apprenticeship journey as part of National Apprenticeship Week

Niall Hutton, a Nursing Assistant at HC-One’s Capwell Grange Care Home in Luton, Bedfordshire, has been sharing his personal apprenticeship journey to inspire others and encourage more young people and men to complete an apprenticeship and work in the Social Care sector.

Niall, aged 29, who completed his Level 3 Lead Adult Care Worker Apprenticeship in 2022, has been sharing his story to mark the 18th annual National Apprenticeship Week (NAW), taking place between 10th – 16th February 2025.

Before starting his career in the social care sector Niall studied Maths and Physics at university. However, after Niall’s grandad became very ill, Niall took time out of university to help look after him, showing his compassionate nature. Niall had such a profound respect for the hospice workers that cared for his grandad. After his grandad passed away, Niall was drawn back to the experiences he had when visiting and caring for his grandad. Niall had learned a lot through his grandad and wanted to be able to apply what he had learnt to help others and made the decision to embark on a career in care.

Niall’s first experience of working in the sector was as a Care Assistant at Capwell Grange where he joined HC-One in September 2018. As he grew confident that this was the pathway he wanted to take he enrolled onto his Level 3 Lead Adult Care worker apprenticeship and quickly progressed to Senior Care Assistant.

Niall then took the opportunity to complete HC-One’s internal Care Assistant Development programme so that he could progress into the role of Nursing Assistant. One of Niall’s proud moments was when he won the Regional Rising Star Award for the East Midlands Regional National Apprenticeship Awards in 2022.

When HC-One offered colleagues the opportunity to undertake a Registered Nurse Degree Apprenticeship with the Open University in October 2024, Niall jumped at the chance having completed his Level 3. Once Niall has achieved his apprenticeship, he will then become a National Midwifery and Nursing Council Registered Adult Nurse.

Niall Hutton, Nursing Assistant at Capwell Grange Care Home, commented:

“Apprenticeships are excellent for helping you to develop your skills and they give you confidence, as there are records of everything you are doing. I’ve been developing my communication, reflection and study skills amongst a whole host of other skills as part of my apprenticeship programmes.

“Completing apprenticeships has always appealed to me particularly as I wouldn’t be able to pay for these courses myself and I have found that they really allow you to take a practical and hands-on approach where you can apply your knowledge directly in the workplace.

“I am grateful to all the people that have fostered my growth and reinforced my commitment to reach the bar for the highest standards of care. If more people can be inspired to professionally develop and do an apprenticeship, then perhaps we can push the bar higher and drive wider improvements in healthcare, reaching beyond HC-One.”

HC-One apprenticeships are offered to both newly recruited and existing colleagues to help develop their skills, knowledge, and confidence. HC-One currently offers over 25 different apprenticeship programmes from Level 2 through to Degree and Masters level programmes and currently has over 590 colleagues undertaking an apprenticeship in England.

In 2024, HC-One saw 200 colleagues successfully complete their apprenticeship programmes in England, 52 of which achieved distinctions and are currently supporting over 1,000 colleagues across England, Scotland and Wales to complete an apprenticeship and qualification programme within the next two to three years.

Nicola Berry, Senior Home Manager at Capwell Grange Care Home, stated:

“Investing in our existing workforce through our nursing apprenticeships means that we are growing our own social care nursing workforce and both rewarding and retaining our dedicated colleagues.

“I am extremely proud of what Niall and our other apprentices have achieved at Capwell Grange this past year and look forward to celebrating their success once completed their apprenticeships.”

Susan Beasley, HC-One’s Apprenticeship and Qualifications Manager, stated:

“It’s so important that our colleagues’ apprenticeship journeys like Niall’s are shared and celebrated as well as Niall being recognised as a role model, so that as a sector we are raising awareness or the potential for career progression and job satisfaction opportunities available through apprenticeships, not only for young people but also men.

“In sharing Niall’s apprenticeship experiences, we hope this will encourage others to explore opportunities available to them across the Social Care sector, encouraging and attracting a diverse workforce.”

For more information on career opportunities at HC-One homes in your area visit https://apply.hc-one.co.uk/