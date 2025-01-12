Young Muslims from Luton begin the year by cleaning up Britain’s streets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On New Year’s Day, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) continued its annual tradition of serving communities by organising a street cleaning initiative in Luton. Volunteers and community members from across the area joined forces to help tidy up their neighbourhoods and start 2025 with a spirit of service and positivity.

Sharing sentiments towards the initiative, the Local AMYA Youth leader, Ehsaan Khan: "Cleanliness is a core tenet of our faith, and this initiative allows us to put our values into action while giving back to our country. Seeing our youth and community members come together on New Year’s morning to serve others is truly inspiring. Even a few hours of effort can make a significant difference."

AMYA’s New Year’s Day Street Clean-Up is part of a broader commitment to community service. Throughout the year, AMYA organises various initiatives, including tree planting, fundraising, blood donations, and food distribution, under its nationwide Mercy4Mankind campaign.

In the past two years alone, AMYA has raised over £750,000 for British charities, donated 34 tonnes of food to food banks, provided 4.6 million meals, and contributed over 57,000 hours of community service.

“This year’s clean-up initiative was a testament to the dedication of our volunteers,” adds Khan. “Across the country, AMYA volunteers contributed many hours of service, showing their unwavering commitment to improving the communities we live in.”

We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who participated in the event and invite more people to join us in future initiatives. For more information about AMYA’s activities, please contact [email protected].