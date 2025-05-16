Young People: Are Our Voices Being Heard? By Att10tive Youth Ambassador Harvinderjeet Kaur Kooner

We live in an era where young people have more platforms than ever to express their opinions. TikTok, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) have become digital stages for activism, debate, and discussion.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether it’s through viral petitions, peaceful protests, or social media campaigns, young people are proving time and again that they are not afraid to speak up for what they believe in. But with all these platforms at our disposal, are our voices truly being heard? Are decision-makers listening?

The Political Landscape and Youth Engagement

The 2024 UK election saw political parties—including the Conservatives and Labour, embrace social media trends, using TikTok sounds and video templates to engage younger audiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Owen MP

While this outreach was noticeable, many young people questioned whether it was genuine engagement or simply a political tactic. Was it about truly understanding youth concerns, or was it just another strategy to secure votes?

Despite these doubts, young people in Luton and across the UK continue to push for meaningful change. Whilst those under 18 may not yet have the right to vote, they certainly have the ability to influence policy and demand action. The question remains: how can young people in Luton ensure their voices are heard beyond social media?

Opportunities for Young People to Make an Impact

Luton offers a variety of avenues for young people to engage in civic discourse and contribute to meaningful change:

Sarah Owen and Rachel Hopkins consulting young people

Youth Parliament: A fantastic opportunity for young people to understand how government works, develop public speaking skills, and advocate for policies that matter to them.

A fantastic opportunity for young people to understand how government works, develop public speaking skills, and advocate for policies that matter to them. Att10tive Social Enterprise: This is my social enterprise which I have been a member of for a good few months. By joining as a youth ambassador, young people can actively participate in projects that benefit the community and drive positive change.

This is my social enterprise which I have been a member of for a good few months. By joining as a youth ambassador, young people can actively participate in projects that benefit the community and drive positive change. Local Workshops and Forums: On 15 April, Luton MPs Rachel Hopkins and Sarah Owen hosted a youth workshop at Tokko Youth Hub, inviting representatives from Att10tive, Luton Youth Council, Children in Care Council, Luton Irish Forum, CYCD and other organizations. This event provided young people with a direct platform to voice their concerns and share their ideas with policymakers.

These initiatives demonstrate that young people in Luton have opportunities to engage with decision-makers. However, the responsibility lies with them to take advantage of these platforms and ensure their voices are heard.

The Government’s Commitment to Youth Voices

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recognizing the importance of youth engagement, the UK government has launched a National Youth Strategy aimed at breaking down barriers and ensuring young people play a central role in shaping policies that affect them.

The strategy prioritizes:

Better coordinated youth services at local, regional, and national levels.

at local, regional, and national levels. A shift away from a one-size-fits-all approach , handing power back to young people and their communities.

, handing power back to young people and their communities. Investment in youth facilities, including £26 million for youth clubs to improve spaces and resources.

To ensure young people’s perspectives are genuinely considered, the government has initiated a national listening exercise through organizations like My Life My Say and the #iwill Movement. Young people aged 10-21 (and up to 25 for those with special educational needs and disabilities) are invited to participate in surveys, focus groups, and workshops to share their views on the services and opportunities they need.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating:

"We are handing power back to young people and their communities, giving them a genuine opportunity to help make the policies that affect their lives."

How Luton’s Young People Can Get Involved

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the government actively seeking youth input, now is the time for young people in Luton to step forward and contribute to shaping the future. Here’s how they can get involved:

Participate in the National Youth Strategy consultation by submitting their views through online surveys and attending local engagement events.

by submitting their views through online surveys and attending local engagement events. Join youth-led organizations such as Luton Youth Council or Att10tive to collaborate on projects that address community needs.

such as Luton Youth Council or Att10tive to collaborate on projects that address community needs. Attend Democracy Cafés and workshops where young people can discuss key issues with policymakers and industry leaders.

The Power of Youth Voices

Young people in Luton have already demonstrated their ability to drive change. Whether through local initiatives, social enterprises, or national campaigns, they continue to challenge the status quo and demand action. The government’s commitment to listening to youth voices presents a unique opportunity to ensure that their concerns are not just acknowledged but acted upon.

As members of the Luton community, young people must seize these opportunities, engage with policymakers, and use their voices to shape the future they want to see. The platforms exist—the challenge now is to make sure they are used effectively."

For more information on how to participate in the National Youth Strategy consultation, contact Sarah Owen MP or Rachel Hopkins MP. For information on youth empowerment visit att10tive.com