Young people in Luton will receive help and support thanks to Bedfordshire Freemasons

Around 450 young people in Luton who are at risk of disengaging from their education will receive support to get back to their studies, thanks to a grant from Bedfordshire Freemasons to local charity Youthscape.

The £60,000 grant will support Youthscape’s ‘Compass’ project, which delivers alternative educational provision to young people in Luton school Years 7-9 who are at risk of disengaging from their education. This may be due to low aspirations and/or difficulties managing challenging emotions, setting goals, coping within the school environment, and engaging with mainstream education.

The project will help those young people who are in Years 7-8 to identify, explore and manage emotions that may be leading to challenging behaviour. Young people in Year 9 will receive more intensive support around managing emotions, setting goals, raising aspirations, the importance of education, and taking responsibility for their future.

This funding will make a significant difference in the lives of these young people as it will empower them to make better decisions regarding their education, and to reconnect with it in a new way preceding their GCSE years.

Steve Joyce plays pool overseen by Youthscape Senior Youth Worker Emily Croucher

Research shows that young people who become NEET (not in education, employment, or training) are at increased risk of criminal exploitation, are more likely to abuse substances, and are at an increased risk of unemployment in the future. Early intervention is therefore vital to change the trajectory of any young person who starts to disengage with school.

The ‘Compass’ project enables Youthscape to continue their mission of delivering excellent youth work which sees young people’s lives transformed. The project ensures that more young people remain in education throughout their GCSE years, promoting greater aspirations and goals.

The grant from Bedfordshire Freemasons comes through the Masonic Charitable Foundation, which is funded by Freemasons, their families and friends, from across England and Wales.

Head of Luton Youth Work at Youthscape, Gemma Milligan said:

“We’re very grateful to Bedfordshire Freemasons for their generous grant. Research shows that young people who disengage from school are at increased risk of criminal exploitation and of future unemployment. ‘Compass’ will support many students across Luton to raise their aspirations, adjust their perspectives around school, manage their emotions healthily, and set goals for the future.”

Steve Joyce from Bedfordshire Freemasons, said: