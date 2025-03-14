Youth Ambassador highlights peer pressure as a key driver of youth crime across Luton and Bedfordshire

Gift Olurole, a 17-year-old Att10tive Youth Ambassador, has highlighted one of the main drivers causing youth violence. This important breakthrough can help organisations focus their support where it is most effective.

Power Youth Action

A collaboration between Att10tive and the Bedfordshire Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit (The Beds VERU), known as Power Youth Action, has shed light on this critical issue: the significant role of peer plays pressure in youth violence. Through extensive surveys and engagement with young people across Luton and Bedfordshire, the initiative run by Att10tive has uncovered the pervasive influence of peer pressure on teenage decision-making, often leading to criminal behaviour including involvement in gang crime.

Reflecting on the findings, Gift stated, "One of the key takeaways is that peer pressure plays a powerful role in shaping decisions for teenagers. Many feel compelled to act against their better judgment to fit in with social groups." This sentiment echoes wider national research, which suggests that teens subjected to harmful peer pressure are 2.5 times more likely to engage in delinquent activities

Gift from Att10tive

In today’s digital age, social media amplifies this pressure by creating unrealistic expectations and enabling the rapid spread of harmful trends. A study by the UK Safer Internet Centre revealed that 60% of young people feel pressure to present a certain image online, often driving them toward risky or illegal behaviours

The Impact of Peer Pressure on Youth Crime

Gift continued “Peer pressure manifests in various forms, from subtle encouragement to overt coercion. As well as the local research, national research from the National Institute of Justice highlights that teens exposed to harmful peer pressure are significantly more likely to participate in delinquent activities, such as drug use, theft, or vandalism.”

The consequences of succumbing to peer pressure can be severe. Legal ramifications, such as arrest records, can hinder future educational and career prospects. Moreover, crime and violence disrupt community safety and cohesion. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), 70% of local businesses in areas with high youth crime rates report reduced economic activity due to social disorder

Addressing the Challenge: Evidence-Based Solutions To combat the challenges posed by peer pressure, Power Youth Action will be proposing several evidence-based strategies and making a number of recommendations to partners. Studies show that fostering strong decision-making skills and self-esteem can help young people resist negative influences.

Power Youth Action podcasts

Power Youth Action which has been surveying young people between October 2024 and March 2025 has also provided young people from across the county of Bedfordshire, including those who wouldn’t usually have their voices heard with a platform to voice their concerns through its podcasts.

Need to Create Supportive Environments

Establishing safe and supportive environments at home and in schools is crucial. Open communication between parents, educators, and youth can build trust and provide adolescents with the guidance they need to resist social pressure. Luton schools, for example, can implement peer mentoring projects where senior students help juniors make informed decisions.

Promoting positive peer interactions is equally important. Teens surrounded by peers who uphold moral values and constructive behaviour are less likely to succumb to harmful influences. Community projects, such as youth clubs, sports teams, and volunteer organizations, offer alternative support networks that encourage sound decision-making. Government support, through funding for after-school projects and the development of safe recreational spaces, can further bolster these efforts.

Att10tive is a social enterprise dedicated to empowering young people through creative projects and community engagement. Their initiatives focus on tackling exclusion, fostering community cohesion, and developing life skills among participants.

The Bedfordshire Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit (Beds VERU) works to reduce violence and exploitation across the county through early intervention, diversionary support, and multi-agency collaboration

Together, these organizations are committed to addressing the root causes of youth crime and building a safer, more inclusive future for Luton and Bedfordshire.

A Call to ActionPeer pressure remains a potent force driving youth crime, but targeted interventions can empower young people to resist negative influences. By combining education, community engagement, and government-supported projects, society can create safer communities for all.

For further information or to get involved, contact Att10tive at [email protected].