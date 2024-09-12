MP backs Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard farmers

On Back British Farming Day (Wednesday, September 11), local MP Alex Mayer celebrated the British farmers and growers who work through rain and shine to put good food on all our tables.

Ms Mayer stopped by Bedfordshire’s leading farm park off Junction 11A of the M1 to hear all about the job farmers do for the nation – ranked second only to nurses by the British public - including producing food for our three meals a day, providing local jobs and caring for the environment.

Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard’s Labour MP met with Mead Open Farm owner, Matthew Heast, and the National Farmers Union’s Emily Brown, to discuss a whole host of important issues – including the impact of rural crime, which surged by a third under the last Government.

A key issue for Mead Open Farm is fly tipping, with Mr Heast explaining to the MP that incidents are on the rise and that a key frustration is that his team has to report them to multiple authorities, which can be time consuming, confusing, and frustrating.

Alex Mayer MP (left) at Mead Open Farm.

Ms Mayer has pledged to vote for stronger laws to tackle fly-tippers and has contacted the Environment Secretary about ministers looking into developing a single fly-tipping reporting system so that farmers only have to report an incident once.

She said: “Farmers are a vital part of local communities. Come rain or shine, they are out there making sure there is food on all our tables, and caring for our precious environment, and nature.

“It is fantastic to see people across the county coming together to show their appreciation for our farmers - they deserve this support and respect. I am proud to back Britain’s farmers.”