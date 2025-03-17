240 jobs at risk as University of Bedfordshire proposes staffing cuts

Unions have criticised the University of Bedfordshire after it unveiled plans to cut 240 jobs across its two sites as part of ‘cost-saving measures’.

UNISON and UCU warned that the cuts could affect students – but the university insisted it would not.

A spokesperson for the University of Bedfordshire said: “We remain dedicated to providing students with the resources and support they need to succeed.”

University leaders told workers this month that they could lose their jobs as management looks to address a predicted £5m shortfall next year.

The university said it is facing financial challenges due to “frozen tuition fees, rising costs, and declining international student numbers”.

The spokesperson explained: “Despite cost-saving measures such as a voluntary severance scheme, pausing recruitment to vacant posts, and reducing non-pay expenditure to save millions, further steps are needed for long-term stability.”

Under the plans nearly 250 jobs will be scrapped, but the university expects to create 160 new roles.

The spokesperson added: “We are consulting with staff on a proposed restructuring to secure our future success while minimising job losses. This decision was not made lightly, and we are committed to supporting staff throughout the process.

“These changes will not affect students, as they focus on the management and organisation of our faculties and professional services. We remain dedicated to providing students with the resources and support they need to succeed.”

The unions warn that merging faculties and schools to cut spending will lead to fewer staff and less-specialised support for student learning.

UNISON Eastern regional organiser Teisha Leigh said: “These staff do essential jobs at the university, ensuring courses run smoothly, supporting student welfare, managing technology and so much more.

“The cuts will have a real impact on the time students spend at the University of Bedfordshire.

“The university must come up with a long-term plan to prevent compulsory redundancies, retain experienced staff, and maintain the quality of education for students.”

UCU regional officer Alex Eastwood said: “Our members are shellshocked at the number of jobs the university wants to slash. We are calling on the vice-chancellor to think again and to stop trying to use staff as the shock absorbers for management’s financial failings.”

