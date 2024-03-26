50th birthday library appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Opened in January 1974, the four form entry infant school is in Birdsfoot Lane, in the north of the town. The children recently enjoyed a tasty celebration birthday lunch, and posed together on the playground for a commemorative '50' photograph taken via an overhead drone.

At Warden Hill, staff and parents know that learning to read is an essential skill for every child, and aim for all of the pupils to be confident and enthusiastic readers, developing a love of reading for life. With this in mind, the school is opening a new school library as an exciting legacy project linked to their 50th birthday celebrations.

This project will help to enthuse both current and future pupils, and build new generations of readers for years to come. At Warden Hill Infant School staff really see the value in doing this. A beautiful new library space has very recently been developed by Peters Library Service, and the school community is currently fundraising to buy lots of fantastic new books to fill the shelves. As the cost of doing this will be considerable, they are reaching out to friends, neighbours and businesses who are part of the wider Luton community, to invite you to help, by making a contribution to their library appeal.

If you are able to, and would like to support the appeal to help enthuse the readers of the future, you can make a donation at the school's Go Fund Me page:

Any donations to Warden Hill's library appeal, of whatever size, will be very gratefully received. If you leave your name or your organisation name when you make your donation, staff will inscribe a book plate to go in one of the new books to recognise that you contributed to the appeal, and acknowledge your support publicly amongst the parent body on a celebration list of contributors.