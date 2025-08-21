“A hugely positive end the year” – Cardinal Newman Catholic High School celebrate more amazing results

All measures across the Luton school well above national averages, the high number of the highest grades putting Cardinal Newman in the top 20% of schools in the country.

There was also further progress in English and maths, with over 70% of students also securing at least 5 standard passes.

Helen Fay, Headteacher, said: “We are so proud of our students, our staff and everything we have accomplished together!

“When we looked through the results, we couldn’t stop smiling. At nearly every level we saw impressive individual performances and collective successes that show our school is moving forward with real pace and purpose.”

Alongside success in the core subjects, students also excelled in other areas – with Computer Science, Maths, Polish, RE, Art & Design and Sports studies all seeing a very high number of top grades.

Helen added: “While it is great to see that students have thrived in these core areas, it is fantastic to see the breadth of the subjects where students have excelled.

“In short, our young people have been able to thrive wherever their talents and interests lie.”

The results come on the back of record-breaking A level and BTEC outcomes.

Helen added; “It is a hugely positive way to end the year.

“When you look at what has been collectively achieved over the last few weeks, it is hard not to be excited about what our community can do when we pull together. I am so proud to lead this school, and I look forward to finding out what the future holds for us!”

Cardinal Newman students celebrate GCSE results

