A Level celebrations at Advantage Schools Sixth Form

Celebrations and joy filled Advantage Schools Sixth Form Centres today as students received their A Level results. This marks the culmination of two years of hard work backed by determination, ambition, and academic excellence.

Advantage Schools Sixth Form in Luton offers a broad range of A Level, applied and vocational courses, delivered by specialist teachers in a supportive and aspirational environment. Students across the sixth form achieved impressive results enabling the vast majority to access their first choice of university, training or employment. The sixth form is situated at two campuses: The Chalk Hills Academy and The Stockwood Park Academy and is part of the high-performing Advantage Schools trust.

Several notable individual performances include:

Iljaas Walakzaj, who achieved A* in Biology, A* in Chemistry, A* in Psychology, and an A in the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ). Iljaas has secured a place to study medicine at Brunel University in London.

Sharina Mahay, who attained A in Biology, A in Chemistry, A in Mathematics, and an A in the EPQ. Sharina will study dentistry at Queen Mary University of London.

Ayman El Amine who achieved A geography, A psychology, B biology, B EPQ will study Psychology at Hertfordshire University.

Sixth Form student celebrating success. Photo: Advantage Schools

Sadaf Ahmed, Vice Principal of The Chalk Hills Academy, said: "The success of our students is a result of many different factors from their own hard work to the dedication of our staff, who offer great advice, support and challenge to help our students achieve their goals. I am incredibly proud of all our students; they are inspiring and talented, and we wish them all the best for their next steps."

Ian Sudbery, Vice Principal of The Stockwood Park Academy, added: "Our focus, as always, remains on supporting our students to progress to the next stage of their lives, whether that be in higher education, apprenticeships, or employment. I am delighted to see so many achieve the aspirational grades needed to achieve their first choices.

Advantage Schools is a multi-academy trust committed to delivering academic excellence across its schools in Bedfordshire and beyond. The trust congratulates all its students for their outstanding achievements this year.