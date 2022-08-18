The determination and resilience of students at The Shared Learning Trust has been praised as students picked up excellent A-level results – despite the challenges of the past two years.

Nationally, A-level pass have fallen significantly after schools returned to using exams to grade performance for the first time since 2019, instead of teacher assessments.

But The Shared Learning Trust Sixth Form – based at The Stockwood Park Academy and The Chalk Hills Academy in Luton – say an increase in A-level results from pre-pandemic levels.

The Shared Learning Trust Sixth Form students Omar Khalil (Left), Teo Tiron (Top right) and Menelaos Nika (Bottom right)

Many of its students were awarded three A-levels with grades A* - E, and just under half of the Sixth Form achieved top grades of AAB.

The applied general grades continued to improve, and the applied average grade was a Distinction.

Among the high flyers was Menelaos Nika, who will be continuing his studies at Goldsmith University where he will be reading law.

Meneloas said: “Studying at The Shared Learning Trust has encouraged me to pursue my chosen career. The support from the teachers and the quality of lessons throughout my time at the Sixth Form have enabled me to succeed and I can’t wait to start the next chapter of my education.”

Other top performers included Omar Khalil who will be heading to Leicester to study Aerospace Engineering and Teo Tiron who will read law at Warwick University.

Led by joint Heads of Sixth Form, Sadaf Ahmed and Philippa Vessey, The Shared Learning Trust Sixth Form offers a large variety of A-level and vocational courses to students.

Mrs Ahmed said she is “incredibly proud” of all her students, added: “Our students have continued to show incredible resilience and tenacity, and this is reflected in the results awarded this year.”

Ms Vessey said: “It is wonderful to see such positive results after two years of hard work from both our students and teachers. We are a Sixth Form where staff know all the students really well, meaning that our students get the individual support, both academically and pastorally, they need to be successful. Our students have bright futures ahead of them and we share their excitement in their next steps.”