A Level results day: Students across Luton celebrate excellent exam results

Anxious students across Luton received their A-Level results this morning.

Thousands of students across the UK sat their exams in May and June, and today their determination paid off. Nationally, The proportion of A or A* grades has lowered since the peak of 44.8% during the pandemic. UCAS have said that 79% of UK students were given a spot at their first choice university, compared to 81% from 2022 and 74% in 2019.

Other students may choose to go through clearing after receiving their results, here are five top tips from the assistant director of recruitment and admissions at the University of Bedfordshire.

Students across the Shared Learning Trust's two campuses received top marks

Cardinal Newman

Students at Cardinal Newman secured an A*- C grade in nearly two thirds of the papers that were sat.

Andrew Bull, Headteacher, said: “We are extremely proud of every young person that sat their A-Levels this year. Every cohort of students who have taken exams over recent years has faced some pretty unique challenges, and this group have never actually sat any formal exams in their secondary school career.

Olaf Mlonek, Nick Bale, Katie Connolly, Mateusz Poplawski, and Patrick Roots were among the many who received their A-Level results from Cardinal Newman today

“Their journey to today simply makes their achievements all the more impressive – and their resilience and determination to succeed will undoubtedly set them in good stead for their bright futures.”

Student Katie Connolly was delighted to achieve a Distinction*, Distinction and BB after facing a significant time away from school for hospital and medical appointments – which left Katie using a wheelchair. Katie is currently staying at Cardinal Newman Sixth Form to be a teaching assistant and help students in and around the school.

In addition, Patrick Roots was celebrating a B, C and D and will be heading to Nottingham Trent. Patrick is a visually impaired students who missed much of the last seven years having had several operations on his eyes that have taken him away from his studies.

Andrew Bull added: “Throughout the last few years, our aspirations for students have remained high, both for their academic success and in providing them with the skills and confidence to take on whatever they plan to do next. Their efforts are truly inspiring. Congratulations everyone!”

Luton Sixth Form College

Luton Sixth Form’s A Level students achieved an impressive 97% pass rate, with 43.7% of students achieving high grades.

Principal & CEO Altaf Hussain expressed his elation, and said: “While nationally A level high grades have fallen by 9.2% our students have bucked the trend and we have seen an increase of 5.5%. They have had a tough few years and that’s why I am immensely proud of them for their exceptional accomplishments. These results are a testament to their hard work, resilience, and the collaborative spirit that permeates our institution.”

He added: “Our success is also attributed to the tireless efforts of teaching and support staff and the hard working families of our students who have consistently demonstrated a commitment to nurturing and guiding our ambitious students towards academic excellence. Our personalised support, innovative teaching methods, and rigorous curriculum have played a pivotal role in shaping these remarkable achievements and the vast majority of our students will be able to secure their first choice place at university.

"As the college celebrates this year’s achievements, we looks forward to welcoming a new cohort of students who will undoubtedly continue to uphold the tradition of excellence that Luton Sixth Form College has come to symbolise.”

Shared Learning Trust

Hard work and motivation has paid off for students at The Shared Learning Trust.

Sixth form students at the Chalk Hills Academy and Stockwood Park Academy received impressive results with an increase in grades AAB in facilitating subjects, and a 100% pass rate for subjects such as Applied Psychology, IT Diploma, Business and Health and Social Care.

Top performing students have included Ayman Odeh who has achieved the following grades: Chemistry A*, Further Maths A, Italian A*, Mathematics A*, Physics A and Kiara Woolf who achieved A* in Sociology, B in Criminology, and a B in Psychology.

Kiara, who will be studying Psychology at Royal Holloway in London, said: “I’m really amazed and grateful to everyone who has helped me along the way, and I am really excited about my next steps after sixth form.”