Year 13 students at Cardinal Newman Catholic School are celebrating a ‘tremendous’ set of A-level results today (August 18).

Headteacher Andrew Bull said they should “not just be congratulated but recognised as an outstanding group of young men and women”.

The cohort has faced a difficult two years, being unable to sit their GCSE exams due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Celebrations at Cardinal Newman Catholic School

But they had reason to celebrate as they collected their A-level and Vocational Qualification results.

The school saw 20% of all grades achieved being As and A*s – with 12 students achieving a clean sweep of those top grades.

Meanwhile 48% of all grades were A*-B and the school had a 99% pass rate.

Mr Bull added: “This is a tremendous achievement and considering the circumstances the best set of results that the students could have achieved. Congratulations to all the students and thank you to all the staff who went above and beyond in their support for these fine young men and women in the build up to their exams and deadlines.

"As headteacher I couldn’t be more proud of what they have managed to achieve by displaying resilience and success through their hard work, endeavour and living out our school motto of ‘Together towards our Lord, through learning, love and faith.’”