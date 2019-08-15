A LEVELS: Students at Stockwood Park and Chalk Hills Academies celebrate strong set of results

Students at two Luton academies are celebrating a strong set of A-Level results, which will open the door to many getting their first choice university places.

Overall grades are up on last year at both the Chalk Hills Academy and the Stockwood Park Academy, which are run by The Shared Learning Trust.

Stockwood Park pupils were thrilled with their results

At Chalk Hills Academy, located on Leagrave High Street, there was a 2% increase in students gaining 3 or more A-Levels at grades A* to E.

Principal Louise Lee said: “I’m really pleased to see this improvement, which is testament to both our curriculum offer, strong teaching and excellent student engagement. The performance of our students who have studied applied Key Stage 5 qualifications continues to improve, and this is clearly witnessed within Science.

"Our BTEC courses are stimulating, engaging and well-taught. I would like to take this opportunity to wish all our students success in the next steps of their educational careers, be that University, apprenticeships, work or gap year placements.”

Results achieved at The Stockwood Park Academy on Rotherham Avenue were also very positive. The average point score per candidate increased from 22 to 31 moving the average grade from D to C+.

Two happy pupils receive their results

The Academy also saw a considerable number of top grades, with 21% of pupils achieving an A* or A (or equivalent) in one of their subjects.

This has helped many students gain a coveted university place. That includes Head Girl Nuriyah Malik who is going to Brunel to study Sociology, Deputy Head Boy Denis Gwizdala who will now study Law at the University of Hertfordshire, and Ugur Ustun who is off to Warwick to study Maths & Economics,.

Principal Richard Found said: “I am delighted with this year’s A-Level results. There’s a lot of controversy in the news at the moment about whether universities should scrap offers based on predicted grades. Well, despite many of our students having received unconditional offers, they didn’t let that distract them - they worked really hard and are seeing the benefits of that today.”

The Stockwood Park and Chalk Hills Academies are part of The Shared Learning Trust, a family of schools in Luton and Central Bedfordshire.

CEO of the Trust, Cathy Barr said: “I’m delighted to see such a strong set of results from so many of our students. We have a sixth form to be truly proud of and the high quality teaching at both of our academies is clearly having a really positive effect. Congratulations to the students and their families, and to all the staff. I wish our A-Level students every success for the future."