A LEVELS: Students thrilled with exam success at Cardinal Newman School

Students at Cardinal Newman are celebrating an excellent set of exam results with headteacher Joe Richardson describing them as "some of our best ever".

The average grade increased for the third year in a row to a point where it is now the highest it has ever been.

Students at Cardinal Newman

And the success does not end there, with the school celebrating the following successes across A Levels / Level 3 equivalents:

> Over one quarter of all grades were at A / A* (26%)

> Almost half of all grades were at A*-B (49%)

> 79% of all grades were at A*-C

Students celebrate their results

> 100% pass rate

Reflecting on the success of the students and staff, Mr Richardson said: “These are a fabulous set of results and mark Cardinal Newman out as a place of quality when it comes to post-16 education.

"The school places a great deal of emphasis on ensuring students complete a comprehensive programme of study and provides extensive support for students to do so.

"It is really pleasing therefore that the proportion of students securing 3 qualifications has increased by almost 10% across every measure."

Exam joy at the school

A* to B results have increased to a new high of 24%, while A* to C it has increased to 50% and 86% of students secured at least three A* to E grades.

Mr Richardson added: "This is really important as it shows more students in a better position to take the next step – whether that is in education or into employment.

"That is our job at Cardinal Newman, to prepare students for the next step in their learning and in life and we are hugely proud of our students’ success.”

There were any number of personal success stories among the many achievements of students this year.

Reflecting on his top score results, Owen Kearney said: “The school has been so helpful, always prepared to support with extra work. The teachers keep a really close eye on your progress and this helps to ensure you remain on track.”

Kashaf Imran, who came to Cardinal Newman at the start of Year 12, added: “The support of the teachers has been excellent. The fact that the sixth form at Newman is smaller means you get a lot more individual attention. What is more, because they know you, it is clear the teachers want you to do really well.”

Kurias Paul was another student who achieved a full suite of top grades. He was full of praise for his teachers too, “I would not have known how to get these grades without excellent teachers.”

