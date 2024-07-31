A Luton Legacy Project for Neville Special Projects
The Centre, which incorporates a second site for Lady Zia Wernher School for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), is expanding its facilities to create new classrooms, specialist activity rooms, a hydrotherapy pool, ancillary areas and two large adapted outside play areas.
Neville Special Projects, a company who constructed the first Lady Zia Wernher school building in Luton, will also refurbish the existing structures and renovate the external carpark, drop off zones and play areas.
Peter Henman, fourth generation Neville family member and former Director of Neville Trust Group of Companies, which includes Neville Special Projects, Neville Joinery and Neville Funerals, said: “One of the many great things about having operated in Luton for so long, is that we get to play a small part in the evolution of our community.
"Through wars, peace, pandemics and economic challenges, projects like these are ones we hold very dear and are a true testament to our legacy as a business.
“We have also been a local employer to the people of Luton for nearly 150 years, many of which will have attended these schools themselves. It’s bittersweet, and long may these projects continue”.
Ben Knight, Construction Director at Neville Special Projects, said: “The project at The Leagrave Centre is a great example of what we do best: craftsmanship and quality projects which stand the test of time.
"The process, led by Project Managers Adam and Kevin and Quantity Surveyor Tom, will be split into three phases: refurbishment of the existing building to allow initial occupation, followed by two single storey steel framed extensions to meet progressive completion in Spring 2025.
"While Neville’s commitments continue to this day on a regional scale, we are very proud to still be able to continue the work we began locally many years ago.”
Neville Trust Group of Companies, established originally in Luton by Thomas and Edward Neville in 1875, has been employing people across Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire for nearly 150 years.
Neville Special Projects provides construction, installation, and refurbishment services to a high quality across the private and public sector.
