A warm welcome to reception: Teddy Bears’ Picnic at The Linden Academy

Starting school is a big milestone, and at The Linden Academy, a good primary school in Luton, we know just how important it is to make that first experience a happy one.

That’s why we recently hosted our much-loved Teddy Bears’ Picnic for children joining Reception this September. This delightful event is part of our commitment to making the transition into school life as smooth and enjoyable as possible for both children and their families

A Cosy Start for Our Newest Pupils

Held indoors in our bright, welcoming school hall, the picnic featured mats lovingly set up with cuddly teddy bears, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. Families arrived to a beautifully arranged setting that reflected the care and attention we’re proud to show at our good school in Luton.

Lunchboxes made especially for the Teddy Bear's Picnic

Parents and carers joined in the fun with their little ones, helping to create a relaxed and friendly space where new friendships could start to bloom.

Thoughtful Touches and Lasting Memories

Each child received a special goody bag on arrival, filled with treats including a sandwich, biscuits, bubbles, a squash drink—and, of course, their very own teddy bear! These thoughtful touches helped every child feel excited and cared for.

After enjoying their picnic, the children took part in a lively singing and dancing session led by our Deputy Headteacher and Early Years Lead, Shagoofa Karim-Samad. The room was filled with laughter, music, and movement, helping children build confidence and familiarity with their new local school environment.

Parents and Pupils enjoy the Teddy Bears Picnic at The Linden Academy

Creating Confident Beginnings

The event was a fantastic success, with glowing feedback from families and lots of happy smiles from the children. It’s one of the many ways we work to ensure that our pupils feel secure, excited, and ready for their school journey at one of the best primary schools in Luton.

“It’s really important to us that both children and parents feel at ease as they take this next step,” said Deputy Headteacher Shagoofa Karim-Samad. “Events like our Teddy Bears’ Picnic help children start building positive connections with their new environment in a fun and relaxed way. It’s also a lovely opportunity for families to feel part of our school community right from the beginning.”

Looking for a Good Primary School in Luton?

If you're looking for a good school that puts children’s well-being, confidence, and joy at the heart of learning, The Linden Academy is here to welcome you. Our vibrant and nurturing community is the perfect place for young learners to grow, explore, and thrive.