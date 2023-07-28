Adults only: Wrest Park in Bedfordshire gives grown ups the chance to play dress up

Who says dressing up is just for kids?

Well, Wrest Park is flying in the face of that stereotype as it’s offering us grown ups a chance to play dress up.

New research commissioned by English Heritage – which cares for the 18th-century mansion in Silsoe – has shown, contrary to popular opinion, the adult imagination is not only as vivid as that of a child but becomes more active with age.

English Heritage now has adult fancy dress at Wrest Park (Picture: Jim Holden)

And the charity has used these findings to focus its One Extraordinary Summer events programme on bringing the imagination to life with historical dress up costumes targeted at adults.

Beth Stone, head of visitor experience at English Heritage, said: “Whether they want to be a steely knight, a judicious Roman senator or an opulent Elizabethan lady, we have just the outfit.”