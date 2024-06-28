Image of two children writing by svklimkin from PixabayImage of two children writing by svklimkin from Pixabay
All of the Luton schools with 'good' or 'outstanding' Ofsted ratings

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 28th Jun 2024, 11:00 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2024, 11:13 BST
Did your school make the list?

We are back again with a round up of Luton’s highest rated schools.

The education watchdog visits thousands of schools every year, and many in the area have praised for their quality of education and leadership.

Results made by inspectors can range from “inadequate” to “outstanding” – and the reports can help parents decide what school to choose for their children.

All the information was sourced from Ofsted – and you can read the full reports on the Ofsted website. We have not included nurseries on this list. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is featured.

Al-Hikmah Boys School

1. Al-Hikmah Boys School

Al-Hikmah Boys School was rated 'Good' on July 13, 2023 (inspections took place June 6 to 8). In the report, the quality of education was rated Good, behaviour and attitudes Good, personal development Outstanding, and leadership and management Good.Photo: M I Choudhury

Bramingham Primary School

2. Bramingham Primary School

Bramingham Primary School was rated 'Good' on May 25, 2023 (inspections took place on March 28 and 29). In the report, the quality of education was rated Good, behaviour and attitudes Good, personal development Good, and leadership and management Good.Photo: Google Maps

Bushmead Primary School

3. Bushmead Primary School

Bushmead Primary Schooll was rated 'Good' on July 11, 2023 (inspections took place on May 24 and 25). In the report, the quality of education was rated Good, behaviour and attitudes Good, personal development Good, and leadership and management Good.Photo: Google Maps

Chantry Primary Academy

4. Chantry Primary Academy

Chantry Primary Academy was rated 'Good' on September 18, 2023 (inspections took place on June 13 and 14). The report says 'Chantry Primary Academy continues to be a good school.'Photo: Google Maps

