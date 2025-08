The education watchdog visits thousands of schools every year, and many in the area have praised for their quality of education and leadership.

Results made by inspectors can range from “inadequate” to “outstanding” – and the reports can help parents decide what school to choose for their children.

All the information was sourced from Ofsted – and you can read the full reports on the Ofsted website.

Since September 2024, Ofsted no longer gives out grades for overall effectiveness.

We have not included nurseries on this list. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is featured.

1 . Al-Hikmah Boys School Al-Hikmah Boys School was rated 'Good' on July 13, 2023 (inspections took place June 6 to 8). In the report, the quality of education was rated Good, behaviour and attitudes Good, personal development Outstanding, and leadership and management Good. Photo: M I Choudhury

2 . Bramingham Primary School Bramingham Primary School was rated 'Good' on May 25, 2023 (inspections took place on March 28 and 29). In the report, the quality of education was rated Good, behaviour and attitudes Good, personal development Good, and leadership and management Good. Photo: Google Maps

3 . Bushmead Primary School Bushmead Primary School was rated 'Good' on July 11, 2023. It was also re-inspected this year - but Ofsted did not give an overall rating. Photo: Google Maps

4 . Chantry Primary Academy Chantry Primary Academy was rated 'Good' on September 18, 2023 (inspections took place on June 13 and 14). The report says 'Chantry Primary Academy continues to be a good school.' Photo: Google Maps