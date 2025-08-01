Image of two children writing by svklimkin from Pixabayplaceholder image
All of the Luton schools with 'good' or 'outstanding' Ofsted ratings in 2025

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 1st Aug 2025, 14:33 BST
We are back again with a round up of Luton’s highest rated schools.

The education watchdog visits thousands of schools every year, and many in the area have praised for their quality of education and leadership.

Results made by inspectors can range from “inadequate” to “outstanding” – and the reports can help parents decide what school to choose for their children.

All the information was sourced from Ofsted – and you can read the full reports on the Ofsted website.

Since September 2024, Ofsted no longer gives out grades for overall effectiveness.

We have not included nurseries on this list. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is featured.

Al-Hikmah Boys School was rated 'Good' on July 13, 2023 (inspections took place June 6 to 8). In the report, the quality of education was rated Good, behaviour and attitudes Good, personal development Outstanding, and leadership and management Good.

1. Al-Hikmah Boys School

Al-Hikmah Boys School was rated 'Good' on July 13, 2023 (inspections took place June 6 to 8). In the report, the quality of education was rated Good, behaviour and attitudes Good, personal development Outstanding, and leadership and management Good. Photo: M I Choudhury

Bramingham Primary School was rated 'Good' on May 25, 2023 (inspections took place on March 28 and 29). In the report, the quality of education was rated Good, behaviour and attitudes Good, personal development Good, and leadership and management Good.

2. Bramingham Primary School

Bramingham Primary School was rated 'Good' on May 25, 2023 (inspections took place on March 28 and 29). In the report, the quality of education was rated Good, behaviour and attitudes Good, personal development Good, and leadership and management Good. Photo: Google Maps

Bushmead Primary School was rated 'Good' on July 11, 2023. It was also re-inspected this year - but Ofsted did not give an overall rating.

3. Bushmead Primary School

Bushmead Primary School was rated 'Good' on July 11, 2023. It was also re-inspected this year - but Ofsted did not give an overall rating. Photo: Google Maps

Chantry Primary Academy was rated 'Good' on September 18, 2023 (inspections took place on June 13 and 14). The report says 'Chantry Primary Academy continues to be a good school.'

4. Chantry Primary Academy

Chantry Primary Academy was rated 'Good' on September 18, 2023 (inspections took place on June 13 and 14). The report says 'Chantry Primary Academy continues to be a good school.' Photo: Google Maps

