All Saints Academy A level Results continue to rise

All Saints Academy continues to celebrate its improvement in ‘A’ Level qualifications in the 2024 KS5 examinations, with the average point scores per entry continuing to rise.

We are extremely pleased to share that all students that applied to university, have received a university place for September. Some of our students are now pursuing apprenticeships in a vocational setting instead, for example in business and policing. Our hope is that the positive example set by these students will serve as an inspiration to our students in Key Stage 4 showing that with hard work and determination, anything is possible.

Pyper achieved A*, B and C grades and now plans to study History at Warwick University. Nicholas achieved A, B and C grades and now plans to study Maths at Leicester and would like to eventually become a maths teacher. Christopher achieved B, B and C grades and plans to study Law at Leicester.

Kristy Dulieu, the Head of Sixth Form, commented, ‘Well done to all of our students who have finished their journey through school and all have achieved what they need for the next steps. We wish them all the best for the future.’.

All Saints Academy A level Results.Photo by Ketut Subiyanto on Pexels

Liz Furber, Principal, commented, ‘It was very pleasing to see so many students achieve their first choice university destination. These students have been through so much over the last few years that they deserve their successes.‘.